A Complete Unknown Review: Timothée Chalamet Does A Pretty Good Bob Dylan Impression In This Safe But Enjoyable Biopic

In 2007, Jake Kasdan's hilarious "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" arrived to take the piss out of musician biopics. Focusing on the fictional Dewey Cox (played memorably by John C. Reilly), "Walk Hard" was a parody of the musician biopic in general, but specifically lambasted the then-recent films "Ray," Taylor Hackford's flick about Ray Charles, and "Walk the Line," James Mangold's look at the life of Johnny Cash. It was a brilliant, biting send-up of everything wrong with those films: the lazy shortcuts they take in condensing a famous person's entire life, the by-the-numbers approach to an artist's rise and fall and inevitable redemption, the seemingly endless parade of familiar supporting characters who pop up and have their full, famous names uttered out loud so we know who they are ("What do you think, George Harrison of The Beatles?"). The satire and parody of "Walk Hard" is so sharp, so cutting, that one can't help but think that if the film had been a massive hit it would've more or less killed the musician biopic entirely.

But "Walk Hard" was not a hit. It now has a healthy cult following, but the film flopped at the box office, and the musician biopic was free to live another lazy day. While there are occasional bright spots in this genre (Baz Luhrmann's unapologetically bonkers "Elvis" is a hoot, and Dexter Fletcher's Elton John musical "Rocketman" is surprisingly sturdy), the majority of the movies are often dire (the Queen/Freddie Mercury movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" may be an Oscar-winning box office smash, but it absolutely stinks to high heaven). And while "Walk Hard" may not have been a hit, every musician biopic that arrives now lives in its shadow.

So you have to give some credit to James Mangold for his new Bob Dylan movie "A Complete Unknown." Mangold's "Walk the Line" was one of the films "Walk Hard" so mercilessly mocked, so I suppose it took a certain bravery for Mangold to return to the musician biopic well yet again. On top of that, Mangold also has to contend with the existence of Todd Haynes' brilliant, unconventional Dylan neo-biopic "I'm Not There." Dylan was and is an artist who continued to reinvent himself over his long career. There's no one Bob Dylan persona. Dylan is a shapeshifter; a constant performer always putting on an act. An enigma. To convey this in cinematic language, Haynes' movie took the interesting approach of having multiple actors play various Dylan personas, including "The Dark Knight" co-stars Heath Ledger and Christian Bale, and, most memorably, Cate Blanchett. Perhaps wisely realizing he couldn't compete with Haynes' approach, Mangold plays things predictably safe.