Emilia Pérez Review: This Trans Crime Thriller/Musical Is 2024's Biggest Swing & Miss [NYFF]

If ever there were a tale of two movies, however, "Emilia Pérez" is it. The soulful first half charts a journey as evocative and measured as anything in Pedro Almodóvar's filmography, an obvious touchstone for much of what unfolds as the film builds to Manitas' transition. There are red flags of melodrama to come, such as when Rita has to convince an Israeli doctor (Mark Ivanir) to actually perform the operation for her anonymous client (bookended by two of the script's more miscalculated — perhaps even disastrous — musical set pieces) or when Rita meets Manitas' wife Jessi (Selena Gomez), who has been left completely in the dark. Yet despite several instances of hammy dialogue and moments of empathy that end up falling flat, the introduction of Emilia Pérez post-surgery is handled with grace and charm. This is largely thanks to Karla Sofía Gascón offering up so much sheer emotion through little more than a glance or her slow physical acceptance of her new identity. Tragically, this comes at the cost of her family as she's forced to fake her own death and send them away to Switzerland for their own wellbeing.

This is also the key point where "Emilia Pérez" takes a notable turn for the worse. When the story skips ahead a number of years and brings Rita and Emilia together for one last request, Audiard loses whatever control he once had of the film's disparate tones. What once had the makings of the boldest and most unique genre movie of the year instead devolves into a cloying telenovela. Emilia understandably wishes to reunite with her family once again and bring them back to Mexico, though the matter is complicated when she has no wish to reveal her true identity to those she loves most.

Through all 132 minutes of its runtime, the film takes an admirable stab at exploring themes of atonement, forgiveness, and identity filtered through an unapologetically trans perspective ... yet constantly trips over its own good intentions. As much as Emilia's family drama plays such an integral role, the entire emotional plight of Jessi and her two young children is given nothing more than the space of two (admittedly well-done and impressionistic) songs. Worse still, Jessi's lack of interiority only ever makes her feel like a convenient prop, particularly when the simmering tension between her and the host she believes to be her late husband's sister finally bubbles over into feelings of anger and betrayal. By the time the script takes another lengthy detour into the plight of missing victims of cartel activity and threatens to overstay its welcome, you almost begin to dread the next self-indulgent and inevitable musical interlude — an unwelcome intrusion that no longer adds much of substance.

In the end, "Emilia Pérez" can't help but feel like a half-completed thought experiment, anchored by the performances of a trio of women all but willing this past the finish line. There's something to be said for a story as ambitious as this taking the film festival circuit by storm, putting someone as undeniably talented as Karla Sofía Gascón in the spotlight for what could very well shape up to be an Oscars run. But a big swing alone isn't enough to keep this leaky boat afloat, leaving us with the bitter reality of unfulfilled potential.

/Film Rating: 5 out of 10

"Emilia Pérez" will release in select theaters November 1, 2024, followed by its streaming premiere on Netflix November 13, 2024.