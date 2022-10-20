All Quiet On The Western Front Director Edward Berger Wanted A Different Kind Of War Film [Exclusive Interview]

A lot of war movies lean into the gore. They make it as grotesque as possible, and they show as much of it as possible. And I feel like in this, you don't choose to linger too long. Was that part of that leaning into that mundanity, that he's grown used to it? Or did you just go, "Maybe we don't need to see that?"

Well, first of all, I think the movie's probably quite brutal, but probably not as brutal as the book. Because when you read the book, the brutality and the mundanity of the language is really extraordinary. It could have been written yesterday, really, but it was written 90 years ago. It's immensely powerful when you read it. And so, I tried to find the right balance of what is still watchable and what type of violence pulls me actually into the movie, rather than pushes me out.

And at the same time, I wanted to make the film feel realistic. Probably war is much more horrific than any of us can imagine. Luckily, I've never had to be in one. But I wanted to make it feel realistic because anything else would be propaganda, to beautify it and make it pretty. But also, I really like what you point out about Paul getting used to it, getting numb to violence. That's the story, right? He comes as a youthful, innocent, 17-year-old kid, who thinks the world belongs to him. And in three weeks, they're going to be in Paris, and then they're going to come home and everyone's going to celebrate him like a hero.

Very quickly, he learns that all his morals, all his idealism, all his innocence and youth die in the mud, and there's no values left, right? He has to really become a dehumanized machine and numb himself and get numb in order to survive. It's a matter of survival, of protecting his soul, otherwise it just — he'd probably commit suicide if he let it touch him. And so, that's the story, mainly. Becoming a dehumanized killing machine and how that led to a whole generation of lost children. It was called the Lost Generation afterwards.