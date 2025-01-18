12 Reasons Why Cobra Kai Is Better Than The Karate Kid Movies

Legacy sequels are all the rage these days, but there has perhaps been none better than "Cobra Kai." A six-season TV show continuing the "Karate Kid" franchise, it mostly follows the initial Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) trilogy, and not so much "The Next Karate Kid" (which deserves more love) or the Jackie Chan remake. (In fact, "Cobra Kai" mentions Jackie Chan by name, which may be a problem for the upcoming movie in which his character Mr. Han finally meets Daniel.)

"Cobra Kai" meets Daniel and his first-movie opponent Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) again in real time, decades later, with Johnny's life in ruins after his loss so many years ago, and Daniel a successful a car salesman. Their kids bring them into conflict again, but before long some real villains come back into the picture, notably Martin Kove's brutal karate sensei John Kreese, and his old wartime buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). As the next generation of teens get sucked into the old karate grudges from the '80s, the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles becomes the setting for a much larger series of battles.

Could it be that the new TV series is even better than the original "Karate Kid" movies? Sure, it may look cheaper and gaudier, but when it comes to the actual story, we say yes — "Cobra Kai" is the best version of this franchise, and even better than the so-called Miyagi-verse of movies that led to it. Here are our reasons why.