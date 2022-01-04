Ralph Macchio Is Just Like You, Doesn't Like Karate Kid III

Terry Silver was thinly written, but Macchio is right. The creators of "Cobra Kai" took what was a silly bit of storytelling and made it absolutely compelling. They even managed to make me think that Terry had changed a bit. Despite learning that he hadn't, even I didn't see his last bit of evil coming with the whole Stingray-blaming-his-beatdown-on-Kreese twist. Macchio continued:

There is a larger-than-life element to Cobra Kai. When you break it down, it is kind of ridiculous — but that is why it is so much fun! So you take a character like Terry Silver for this show with those larger-than-life elements and his relationship with Daniel, then add those layers of complexity to his evilness. And now it becomes a refined performance. On top of that, from the perspective of Daniel as an adult, now we are adding other stakes and elements about his own kids and students. It is remarkable that what I would call the shortcomings of the original franchise are now bearing fruit 36 years later.

I love it. I love every second of what they did with Terry Silver. I can't wait to see what Chozen makes of him in season 5. Ooh, maybe we'll see a fight between them; good movie vs. bad movie stars!

