Cobra Kai's 5 Strongest Senseis, Ranked

As with any good Shonen battle anime — or, uh, live-action Netflix "Karate Kid" spin-off — the power rankings of "Cobra Kai" are always in flux. When it comes to the sensei specifically, things get even more contentious. Not only are they the most powerful of the bunch, being, you know, adults with years of practice, but they also don't get as many duels against each other on camera as the younger characters, making each fight a big event.

With "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 in the rearview, it's a perfect time to check in on how the show's various karate masters currently stack up against each other. But before we get to the top five, let's do a bit of housekeeping.

While Mr. Miyagi's secrets factor heavily into "Cobra Kai" season 6, he's not eligible for inclusion here, as he's not actually a character on the show. And while Kim Sun-Yung surely would have qualified earlier in life, he's too far past his prime during the events of the show to be considered. Additionally, with season 6, John Kreese has formally fallen out of the top five. Martin Kove still has the signature snarl and growl that make the character an icon, but let's be honest about the choreography Kreese has gotten over the last few seasons. It's not great, and he gets picked apart by Terry Silver at the end of season 6 part 2. In short, Kreese is washed. Lastly, there's a strong argument to be made that Kim Da-Eun should be on this list, but since the show refuses to give her one-on-ones against the other primary sensei characters, there unfortunately isn't enough data to support that claim.

With all that out of the way, let's look at the five strongest sensei in "Cobra Kai."