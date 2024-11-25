Why Johnny Saved Kreese's Life In Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.

Saying that Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) doesn't like his former sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) is an understatement. Ever since Kreese joined "Cobra Kai" in the season 1 finale, "Mercy," he's acted as Johnny's personal bogeyman and aspiring corruptor — a fitting role for the old man, whose training and torment ended up affecting Johnny's life so adversely. The two have thrown hands before, and in the final episode of "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2, titled "Eunjangdo," things seem to be going that way once more.

During the great Sekai Taikai brawl that ends the episode, a furious Kreese heads after Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) with murder in his eyes. Johnny spots his old master and gives chase, but when he sees that Kreese is on the ropes, he switches targets on the fly and attacks Silver instead. The whole Kreese-Silver fight is mainly just setup for the shocking death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), so it makes sense to end it with a bit of outside interference. Still, Johnny's decision may raise a few eyebrows, considering his well-established dislike of Kreese.

In an interview with The Wrap, "Cobra Kai" showrunners Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald took a moment to analyze Johnny's decision. Schlossberg revealed that the Miyagi-do sensei isn't defending Kreese as much as he's simply surveying the situation and deciding to kick the one villain who's still fit to fight: