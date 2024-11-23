The 5 Best Fighters In Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.

For a show that has spent years establishing the martial arts prowess of its central cast, "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 is not kind to a number of established karate masters. Most younger characters spend their time in complex and often embarrassing Sekai Taikai tag battles that require heavy teamwork, which locks champion fighters like Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) out of chances to shine individually.

The adults don't have it any easier. Favorites like Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) lack their customary conclusive fight scenes, and instead spend their time brawling with kidnappers and struggling against fearsome foes. Meanwhile, noted powerhouses Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) are distracted by an unexpected but entertaining martial arts-themed courtship ritual. Even the potentially amazing confrontation between major villains Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove) proves underwhelming and full of trickery. To add insult to injury, "Cobra Kai" uses AI to bring back Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) from "The Karate Kid," and has his younger self (Brian Takahashi) show how it's done by kicking Daniel six ways to Sunday. The dearly departed Miyagi-do sensei would probably top this list if it wasn't for the fact that he only appears in a dream.

Fortunately, the introduction of the Sekai Taikai tournament brings lots of new fighters into the mix — and where many familiar faces fail to shine, the newcomers are more than happy to pick up the slack. So, let's take a look at the five fighters with enough feats to belong on a list of the best fighters in "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.