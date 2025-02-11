What's Going On With Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2?

Being a pioneer is a long, tough road. That's the theme of Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga" both on and off the silver screen, as the filmmaker's epic passion project concerning an ensemble of characters in the Old West struggling over a piece of untamed land continues to run into all sorts of obstacles in the real world. Chief among those obstacles is the question of any sort of release: after "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" was released in theaters on June 28th of 2024, it struggled to even get close to making its $50 million budget back at the box office, earning just $38.7 million. That figure, combined with the film's tepid critical reception, caused New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. to revamp its original plan to release "Chapter 2" of the saga on August 16th of last year, postponing the release seemingly indefinitely. This fate seems to be a current (and troubling) trend, as a number of completed films have been shelved recently, with Warner Bros. being home to a couple of the most high-profile examples.

Yet "Horizon" is a unique case — it's not being treated as a pure tax write-off as "Coyote vs. Acme" seems to be, nor has it lost the faith of its makers, like the Pharrell Williams/Michel Gondry collaboration "Golden" apparently has. As proof that "Horizon" isn't finished yet, "Chapter 2" recently had a screening at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7th, a full five months following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September of last year. The film is completed, Costner believes in it, and there's certainly some interest from fans of his as well as those discovering "Chapter 1" on home media to see what happens next. If "Chapter 2" were the only missing piece, it'd be easy to say that New Line should just release the film and be done with it. The issue compounds, however, upon realizing that there are two more chapters of "Horizon" to follow, and these are films that are far from being completed.