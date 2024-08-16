How To Watch Kevin Costner's Horizon: An America Saga – Chapter 1 At Home

Warner Bros. announced today that the first chapter of "Horizon" will make it streaming debut on Friday, August 23, exclusively on the Max streaming service.

With all of the talk about the circumstances surrounding the movie, is the film itself any good? Well, /Film's Jeremy Mathai called it "the most expensive trailer for a sequel ever made" because of the movie's unconventional structure and especially its ending (which is literally a montage of footage from "Chapter 2" and potentially beyond). "Deliberate and restrained to a fault, 'Chapter 1' is caught between its own sense of grandeur and the oddly impersonal stakes of its sprawling story," he wrote.

Here's the thing: I agree with all of Jeremy's criticisms, but I still think the movie is worth watching. It absolutely has a weird structure and in sections of its three-hour runtime, it feels like you're watching an episode of a TV show. But it's also pretty beautiful to look at, the performances are mostly strong across the board, and it's refreshing to watch something that doesn't feel like it's been focus-grouped to within an inch of its life. It also does a great job of tackling familiar Western themes: cycles of violence, the consequences one violent action can beget, and the cyclical nature of revenge. In any case, Max subscribers will be able to see it for themselves one week from today.

