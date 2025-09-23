Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride Trailer Looks Like The Most Stylish Horror Movie Of 2026 (So Far)

Of course, "The Bride" is hardly the first cinematic interpretation of characters either from or inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," nor will it be the last. It's not even the first film about The Bride to drop the "Frankenstein" from its title, as Franc Roddam's "The Bride" beat it to the punch — that film is celebrating it's 40th anniversary this year, which is another shame that Gyllenhaal's "The Bride" isn't dropping until a few months from now. Heck, it's not even the most recent "Frankenstein" movie, as Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is due to be released on Netflix on November 7. Yet, despite there being a large number of films already made about both Frankenstein's monster and The Bride, Gyllenhaal seems to be taking the absolute correct approach to her movie, which is to make it as unique and as stylish as possible. This isn't just a smart choice that will allow the film itself to stand out from the rest of the pack, either. Rather, it's Gyllenhaal doing justice by the long history that Shelley's characters have enjoyed in cinema, which is that right from the jump, "Frankenstein" has been synonymous with the visual possibilities in film.

For example, the first ever screen adaptation of Shelley's work — the 1910 Edison Studios' production of J. Searle Dawley's "Frankenstein" — was lauded upon release for its visual acumen. Whale's two films for Universal only upped the ante, and ever since then, a variety of remakes, spin-offs, homages, and the like have made sure to treat Shelley's immortal creation with the creative respect it and she deserves. This can be seen already in the "Bride" trailer, as Gyllenhaal's stylistic choices aren't merely recreating other "Frankenstein" films that've come before; they are instead blazing their own trail without disregarding the history of the material. Another reason why it's too bad that we have to wait until next year for the movie is that Buckley's Bride and Bale's Monster already seem like Halloween costumes begging to happen. Who knows; now that this trailer is out, maybe we might see a few Brides and Franks roaming the streets in a couple weeks. As for the real thing, that'll arrive on March 6, 2026, and it can't come soon enough.