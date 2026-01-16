28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Finally Delivers The Moment Fans Have Been Waiting For

In the last scene of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," we find Jim alive and well. Curiously, he still resides within the United Kingdom, and it's not clear whether this is a deliberate choice or circumstance. The latter implies that Jim, Selena, and Hannah were actually not rescued at the end of "28 Days Later." We see no sign of those women, either, though it's possible one or both of them could still be around, as Jim's house seems big enough for four. In any case, he's the father of a young daughter, Sam, who may or may not be Selena's daughter, too.

We're shown how Jim exists in opposition to Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) from "28 Years Later," as Jim is teaching Sam a more sober, warts-and-all version of English military history than Jamie's skewed machismo-heavy interpretation. This doesn't mean that Jim and Sam are pacifists, though, as the approach of a nearby infected chasing Spike (Alfie Williams) and Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman) spurs father and daughter to action. Even their brief debate about whether to help out demonstrates that while Jim is understandably cautious, his heart is still in a heroic place, as it was at the end of "28 Days Later."

Of course, there's a good deal of mystery surrounding what's happened to Jim during the last 28 years, where his friends are, and whether he's still looking to escape the UK or has resigned himself to living within it. What is clear from this cliffhanger scene is that he continues to be a force for positive change. With this fact, combined with the reawakening of Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), we can infer that a fairly massive revolution is on the horizon for the world of "28 Years Later."