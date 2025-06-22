28 Years Later Has A Lot In Common With The Most Underrated Danny Boyle Movie

At their core, "Millions" and "28 Years Later" are coming of age stories, and even though the former is a bit more traditional than the latter, both are deeply and keenly felt. That's because Boyle, Cotrell-Boyce, and "Years" writer Alex Garland introduce their young protagonists to the pitfalls of life without pulling any punches. Yes, "Millions" sugar-coats these lessons a little bit in the form of Damian's daydream fantasies and visions of saints, but Boyle can't help but bring an edge to these fairy-tale like trappings; in the way that the heroin-induced fantasies of Renton (Ewan McGregor) in "Trainspotting" were sweetly perverse, Damian's visions in "Millions" are perversely sweet. In keeping with that sense of subversion, one could argue that "Millions" actually isn't a coming of age movie, insofar as Damian doesn't undergo a huge change during the course of the film. While he does indeed have an awakening with regards to the stolen money and it causing more harm than good, his faith is rewarded in the end, with his sense of charity seemingly resulting in some wells being built in order to help impoverished communities living in Africa.

The path from boy to man is much harsher and more traditional in "28 Years Later," but it's also just as tenderly touching as "Millions," making "Years" the rare post-apocalyptic zombie film you can have a cathartic cry at. Once again, Boyle's sense of subversion is at play; where in another film the clearly sensitive Spike would reject his father's insistence at being trained as a killer, Spike comes to understand the value of being able to survive in a harsh world of the Infected, yet still rejects Jamie (and the village's) patriarchal, uncaring attitude toward those in need. Given the movie's cliffhanger ending (and a direct follow-up film to be released in January of next year), it's highly likely that Spike's maturation has only just begun. Yet "Years" feels complete enough in order to deem it on par with "Millions" and its life lessons.

The most direct parallel between the two films is that both Damian and Spike have to suffer the loss of their mothers. For Damian, the actual event has occurred offscreen before we meet him, yet the boy's visions of her indicate how much her loss has affected him and his family. Conversely, Spike must endure the slow decline of his mother Isla (Jodie Comer), who is not dying of the Rage virus but rather cancer. While Boyle fortunately didn't have to suffer such incident as a boy himself, he was raised by a devout Catholic mother who wanted him to become a priest, a life which he obviously rejected. This may be the core of Boyle's fluid tonalities in his films, particularly these two; there are higher powers, and there is harsh reality, and the two must find a way to coexist. In the cinema of Danny Boyle, they certainly do.