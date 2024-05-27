The 28 Days Later Scene Danny Boyle Doesn't Think You'd Get Away With Today

Forget the "Walking Dead" comics or the first "Resident Evil" film; it was "28 Days Later" that made zombies cool again in the 21st century. Easily the best zombie movie that technically isn't a zombie movie, director Danny Boyle's sci-fi horror thriller takes place in a nightmare world where society has collapsed following the outbreak of a lab-born, zombie-esque infection dubbed the "rage virus." Many of the film's leads would go on to become far bigger names after its release, including a baby-faced Cillian Murphy as the poor Joe Schmo (or whatever the British equivalent is of that) who awakens from a coma to find London abandoned and overrun with red-eyed, rampaging infected individuals.

The first produced film written by Alex Garland, "28 Days Later" marked the beginning of the storyteller's exploration of transformed landscapes and physical bodies (a motif he's carried over into his non-sci-fi work with the futuristic thriller "Civil War"). In Boyle's movie, the streets of London are now eerily empty, save for when Murphy's character, Jim, is running for his life or rummaging through buildings for supplies with the other survivors he eventually meets. Before that, though, he wakes up to find the hospital he was staying in completely deserted. As Jim traverses Central London on foot, he memorably spots flyers for missing people scattered all over Piccadilly Circus — an image that had become all the more haunting by the time the film reached theaters in 2002, conjuring memories of similar flyers spread across New York after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

9/11 itself occurred after this sequence was shot, which Boyle (no doubt correctly) reckons is the only reason he and his team were able to film it the way they did. That goes double for one of the most unsettling sights Jim encounters in his trek across this post-apocalyptic cityscape.