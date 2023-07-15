The 21 Best Cillian Murphy Movies Ranked

Cillian Murphy has been acting in both his native Ireland and Hollywood for more than 20 years. In that time, he's developed a reputation as one of the most interesting actors working today, equally adept at taking on hero and villain roles (and often characters that fall somewhere in between). Though perhaps best known for his starring role as Tommy Shelby, the head of a criminal family in 1920s Birmingham, on the series "Peaky Blinders," he's also made a name for himself performing in blockbuster and independent films. In recent years, Murphy and director Christopher Nolan have become frequent collaborators, their partnership culminating in his biggest film role yet as J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, in this year's "Oppenheimer."

Despite not yet feeling any love from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences — who knows what'll happen with "Oppenheimer"? — that doesn't mean he's gone completely without recognition. In 2020, The Irish Times included him on a list of the best Irish actors of all time. Murphy's major studio films are extremely well known, but a number of his worthwhile indie projects slipped under the radar. Below are the best entries in Murphy's filmography.