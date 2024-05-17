Oscar Winner Cillian Murphy Is Returning To The Horror Franchise That Kickstarted His Career

As exciting as this news is, it's admittedly difficult to know what to make of the idea of "28 Years Later" and the new trilogy of movies that are to come. Director Danny Boyle's 2002 original seemed to tell a pretty self-contained story of a deeply unfortunate bicycle courier (Cillian Murphy's Jim) who wakes up from a coma, only to realize that he's now living in a zombified world utterly unlike the one he previously knew. Forced to fight his way through virus-ridden humans, renegade soldiers, and fellow survivors with suspicious motives, Murphy's character ultimately makes it through to the end of the film, setting him up for a return in any potential sequel.

But, according to Sony's Tom Rothman, fans might not be fully prepared for what's to come. As he put it:

"It's '28 Years Later,' but not in any way a literal sequel."

Interesting, to say the least! Obviously, the movie could be considered more of a legacy sequel since it's releasing over two decades after the original and appears to star a mostly brand-new cast. There's no word on whether Murphy will once again play a leading role in "28 Years Later," or essentially pass the torch to a new group of protagonists (or, heck, merely serve as a cameo), but that and Rothman's comment that Murphy's role will unfold in "a surprising way" leaves plenty of food for thought. Either way, the main takeaway here is that the "Oppenheimer" star isn't letting a well-deserved Best Actor win stop him from going back to franchise filmmaking — as unusual as this move may be.

"28 Years Later" opens in theaters on June 20, 2025.