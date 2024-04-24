28 Years Later Will Star A Trio Of Unexpected (And Kind Of Amazing) Actors

Danny Boyle's lo-fi 2002 zombie apocalypse film "28 Days Later" caused a stir in the horror community for its grainy digital photography (shot by Anthony Dod Mantle) and for its introduction of "fast zombies" into the pop vernacular. The zombies in "28 Days Later" were, unlike most movie zombies seen up to that point, fast-moving and vicious rather than mindless and shambling. It is credited for breathing new life into the zombie genre, followed as it was by other zombie hits like the "Dawn of the Dead" remake, George Romero's "Land of the Dead," and the hit 2010 series "The Walking Dead." "28 Days Later" also tapped into a lot of America's post-9/11 ennui, presenting hard-edged images of urban desolation. Everyone felt like the world had ended, and Boyle aesthetically agreed.

"28 Days Later," penned by "Civil War" director Alex Garland, was followed by a sequel in 2007 called "28 Weeks Later," which, as the title suggests, merely extended the timeline of the apocalypse. That film was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, and Garland and Boyle served as executive producers. "28 Weeks Later" ended with the revelation that the zombie virus had spread from its flashpoint in England to mainland Europe. It's all very bleak.

Both films have sported large casts of impressive actors. "Days" featured Cillian Murphy, Brendan Gleeson, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston. "Weeks" featured Robert Carlyle, Jeremy Renner, Rose Byrne, Idris Elba, Imogen Poots, and Catherine McCormack.

In January, it was announced that Boyle and Garland would reteam to direct and write (respectively) "28 Years Later," a film set to examine the Earth after several generations of zombie infiltration. According to a new article in Deadline, the filmmakers have settled on their cast. "28 Years Later" will feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer.