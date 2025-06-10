An Underrated Sci-Fi Movie With Chris Evans & Cillian Murphy Almost Became A Trilogy

Danny Boyle has had rotten luck over the years with studio movies. After establishing himself as a brashly talented filmmaker with "Shallow Grave" and "Trainspotting," 20th Century Fox brought him into the fold for an outright flop ("A Life Less Ordinary") and a massive under-performer (Leonardo DiCaprio's "Titanic" follow-up, "The Beach"). He tends to do just fine when he's working outside of the system on movies that've received studio distribution (e.g. "28 Days Later," "Slumdog Millionaire," "127 Hours"), but his sensibility is just off-center enough to get him in trouble when dealing with bottom line-minded executives.

One of Boyle's biggest Hollywood headaches was induced during the pricey production of "Sunshine." The heady sci-fi thriller marked his third collaboration with screenwriter Alex Garland, and it's still dividing audiences today due to its arguably too-conventional third act. (I think the film could've gone in several more interesting directions, but I'm also aware that a $40 million genre flick had to be mindful of mainstream audiences' expectations.) Thanks to mutedly positive reviews and a meh response from moviegoers, the film — which features superb performances from Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, and Chris Evans — wound up bombing to the tune of $35 million worldwide.

Had "Sunshine" connected with viewers, though, Boyle and Garland had plans for two more movies. And while I wasn't altogether thrilled with the conclusion of "Sunshine," I would've happily returned to this universe — because Boyle and Garland are simply too talented to fall short a second time.