Danny Boyle Spent A Lot Of Sunshine's Budget On Avoiding CGI's Biggest Pitfalls

Danny Boyle's "Sunshine" got a lot of flack back in 2007. While it may start as a promising sci-fi slow burn about a group of astronauts on a mission to reignite the sun, it takes a sharp turn into much wackier territory by its end. That said, there are still those of us who can appreciate "Sunshine" — and Boyle — for taking such big swings, especially when a lot of the film is rooted in some really interesting science. Boyle was incredibly committed to telling a "hardcore" sci-fi story and equally keen on getting the most authentic work out of his cast.

To get into the headspace of astronauts far from home, the cast lived and rehearsed together in close quarters for months, conferred with real-life astronauts, and even tested out a few zero-gravity space programs. The latter, according to Boyle, was an instrumental bit of the process. "If you ever have three grand to spare, I can't think of a better way to spend it," the filmmaker told Wired News. "It absolutely changes you."

Preparing his cast psychologically for their fictional journey was only half the battle, especially when it came to the budget. Boyle spent even more to avoid one of the worst sci-fi pitfalls of all — that of actors "reacting" to CGI.