The New 28 Years Later Trailer Is A Perfect Example Of How To Market A Movie In 2025

In the first "28 Years Later" trailer, released in December 2024, fans learned that the movie will follow a father and son after they leave the safety of their island community and go out into the world, where both the virus-mutated infected and other desperate survivors lurk. All of the trademarks of a good post-apocalyptic horror are there and the story seems like it will be something like "The Road" meets "The Walking Dead," though we don't know too much about the plot itself beyond that. We also don't know the exact status of the survivors from the previous film, "28 Weeks Later," and leaving them a bit of a mystery is a good way to get audiences in seats. Since "28 Years Later" is planned to spawn a trilogy all of its own, with a follow-up helmed by "Candyman" director Nia DaCosta, fans of the franchise are chomping for details, and that means the trailer's "less is more" attitude is absolutely perfect.

There are still plenty of details for fans to pore over, but the quick pacing of the trailer and the selection of shots means they're really just hints of details — like the carefully cropped bloated monster infected we can see for a few seconds at the bottom of the frame, or a quick clip of graves with names that fans can scour to see if there's anyone they recognize. Instead of relying on the draw of returning star power or revealing the whole plot in order to draw audiences in, the trailer delivers what it will feel like to watch "28 Years Later," and that's a rare and wonderful thing.