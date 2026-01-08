The 28 Years Later Trilogy Needs The Bone Temple To Deliver At The Box Office

The early part of January is usually pretty dead at the box office, save for December holdovers. This year, however, Sony Pictures is set to potentially deliver the first genuinely big movie of 2026 when "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" hits theaters later this month. Scheduled for the MLK frame, the sequel to last year's "28 Years Later" will have a four-day weekend to rake in the bucks as the first true cinematic event of the year. The question is, can it match what its predecessor did last summer and justify the studio's plans for a full trilogy?

For the moment, it's unclear, but success is by no means a certainty, as evidenced by the current projections. "The Bone Temple" is currently on track to pull in between $18 and $28 million domestically on its opening weekend, per Box Office Theory. That's right in line with other tracking services, which have it bringing in $20 million or more across the full four-day weekend (per Deadline). By comparison, "28 Years Later" opened to $30 million at the domestic box office en route to an eventual $151.3 million worldwide take.

The split for the first movie was slightly in favor of international audiences, with more than 53% of its ticket sales, or $80.8 million, coming from overseas. That's important when looking at these initial projections since the sequel is tracking behind its predecessor. While numbers like this aren't a death sentence for a movie with a reported $60 million budget, it's also not a great sign.

Nia DaCosta (2021's "Candyman," "The Marvels") is in the director's chair for this sequel, with "28 Days Later" and "28 Years Later" helmer Danny Boyle producing alongside returning writer Alex Garland. Boyle and Garland also intend to work on the planned third installment as well.