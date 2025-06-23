5 Reasons Why 28 Years Later Killed It At The Box Office

While it took a lot longer than many filmgoers would have liked, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland finally reunited for "28 Years Later," which hit theaters over the weekend. Serving as a sequel to their horror classic "28 Days Later" (and its follow-up "28 Weeks Later"), the movie picks up with a group of survivors nearly three decades into a zombie apocalypse. It's an intriguing concept that managed to bring out moviegoers en masse, leading to one heck of an opening weekend.

Sony's "28 Years Later" opened to an estimated $30 million at the domestic box office while bringing in an additional $30 million overseas. That wasn't enough to take the crown away from the live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" remake ($37 million), but it's worth noting the latter is a PG-rated family movie that's playing on nearly 4,400 screens in North America. By contrast, "28 Years Later" is an R-rated horror flick playing on 3,444 screens. All things considered, then, this is a very good result, even when taking the film's reported $60 million budget into account.

Big-budget horror is always risky, with the likes of "World War Z" being the exception rather than the rule in that department (at least so far as their box office success is concerned). In any event, "28 Years Later" managed to snag the biggest opening weekend for a live-action zombie movie in years, at least dating back to 2019's "Zombieland: Double Tap" ($26.8 million opening/$122.8 million worldwide). Zombie films have historically been lower budget affairs, but Boyle, Garland, and Sony had bigger ambitions with this undertaking.

So, what went right here? How did Boyle and Garland manage to successfully craft the rare big-budget horror hit? We're going to take a closer look at the main reasons why "28 Years Later" became a big box office success during its opening weekend. Let's dig in.