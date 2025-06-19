There's One Thing Everyone Should Remember Before Seeing 28 Years Later

Everybody's here and bloody vomit-free? Good, because we have a lot to go over. Cards on the table: I've already seen "28 Years Later," in case that wasn't clear, but rest assured I won't be spoiling any actual plot specifics whatsoever. Instead, consider this a forum to prepare viewers for what's to come and (hopefully) lead to an even better viewing experience overall. Yes, the rumors are true — "28 Years Later" is pretty freaking good, as /Film's Chris Evangelista covered in his review. Fans know this is actually the third movie in the franchise, following both "28 Days Later" and its sequel "28 Weeks Later." But newcomers would be well advised to remember one key thing about this newest installment: This is, in fact, the first of a whole new trilogy in the works.

Us movie nerds have known this information for well over a year now, but general audiences who don't keep track of this stuff on an everyday basis? That's a completely different story. Without giving anything away, it's safe to say that certain sequences in "28 Years Later" come across very differently with this in mind. /Film readers can look forward to much more extensive breakdowns on this (and many more topics) after the movie actually hits theaters, but in the meantime, this is meant as a friendly PSA for the unaware. Now, because I know how the internet works, allow me to ward off any potential misconceptions before they even come up. None of this necessarily suggests that the new sequel fails to feel complete or satisfying or standalone in its own right. For reasons we'll only be able to talk about later, well, you're just going to have to trust me on this.

Once you've seen it for yourself, be sure to come back and check out the /Film main page for all sorts of in-depth, spoiler-heavy coverage. Until then, maybe give your unsuspecting friends a heads up that there will be more where this movie came from — assuming this risk pays off at the box office, that is. "28 Years Later" hits theaters June 20, 2025, and "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" hits theaters on January 16, 2026.