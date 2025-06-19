There's One Thing Everyone Should Remember Before Seeing 28 Years Later
Just when you thought zombie movies were completely played out, the franchise that helped kickstart it all in the 21st century is back and ready to show us how it's done ... again. "28 Years Later" marks director Danny Boyle's long-awaited return to the genre after originally helming "28 Days Later" back in 2002. A lot has changed in the interim, to say the absolute least, and it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to an established IP that isn't actually centered on its most familiar character: Jim, played by Cillian Murphy. Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes over as our new leading man, along with star Jodie Comer and young actor Alfie Williams. But all that was clear from the film's fairly comprehensive marketing campaign. One aspect that many might not have known, however, could very well be worth keeping in mind before horror fans head out to theaters wearing the goriest, most unpleasant cosplay of blood-eyed infected people you've ever seen. (What, am I the only one doing that?)
Of course, talking about this requires getting into certain details that some will consider spoilery, so we won't be discussing anything substantial out in the open until further down in this article. What we will say is that going in with a certain piece of (previously announced) knowledge may result in a more satisfying viewing experience of "28 Years Later" as a whole. For those who remain leery about even the lightest of spoilers, take this as a warning to click away now. For everyone else, feel free to head on down — only after checking yourselves for signs of infection, that is — and we can explore this in earnest.
28 Years Later plays better knowing it's the first movie of a new trilogy
Everybody's here and bloody vomit-free? Good, because we have a lot to go over. Cards on the table: I've already seen "28 Years Later," in case that wasn't clear, but rest assured I won't be spoiling any actual plot specifics whatsoever. Instead, consider this a forum to prepare viewers for what's to come and (hopefully) lead to an even better viewing experience overall. Yes, the rumors are true — "28 Years Later" is pretty freaking good, as /Film's Chris Evangelista covered in his review. Fans know this is actually the third movie in the franchise, following both "28 Days Later" and its sequel "28 Weeks Later." But newcomers would be well advised to remember one key thing about this newest installment: This is, in fact, the first of a whole new trilogy in the works.
Us movie nerds have known this information for well over a year now, but general audiences who don't keep track of this stuff on an everyday basis? That's a completely different story. Without giving anything away, it's safe to say that certain sequences in "28 Years Later" come across very differently with this in mind. /Film readers can look forward to much more extensive breakdowns on this (and many more topics) after the movie actually hits theaters, but in the meantime, this is meant as a friendly PSA for the unaware. Now, because I know how the internet works, allow me to ward off any potential misconceptions before they even come up. None of this necessarily suggests that the new sequel fails to feel complete or satisfying or standalone in its own right. For reasons we'll only be able to talk about later, well, you're just going to have to trust me on this.
Once you've seen it for yourself, be sure to come back and check out the /Film main page for all sorts of in-depth, spoiler-heavy coverage. Until then, maybe give your unsuspecting friends a heads up that there will be more where this movie came from — assuming this risk pays off at the box office, that is. "28 Years Later" hits theaters June 20, 2025, and "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" hits theaters on January 16, 2026.