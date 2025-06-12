28 Years Later Is An Outrageously Risky Box Office Bet - Will It Pay Off?

It hasn't quite been 28 years since director Danny Boyle's beloved zombie movie "28 Days Later" first hit theaters in 2002, but it has been long enough for him to team up with writer Alex Garland for the long-awaited "28 Years Later" anyhow. It's easily one of the most-anticipated horror movies of the summer — if not 2025 overall. It's also a tremendous risk for Sony Pictures, with the studio putting up a sizable budget for not only this movie, but a possible trilogy. The question is, will this risky bet pay off?

"28 Years Later" is currently set to pull in between $42 and $50 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would be a stellar start, to put it mildly. As Deadline points out, the film is experiencing record pre-sales for the horror genre, currently outpacing "Final Destination Bloodlines," which opened to a bigger-than-expected $51 million earlier this year. That film has made nearly $260 million globally, as of this writing. If the sequel can do similar numbers overseas, it will be in very good shape.

That certainly bodes well as the third entry in Boyle and Garland's zombie franchise carries a budget said to be in the $75 million range, which is remarkably expensive for a horror movie. Part of the reason horror is generally attractive to studios is that it can be produced on the cheap. It's a low-risk/high-reward proposition much of the time.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Nia DaCosta ("Candyman") already filmed a sequel, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," which is believed to have a similar budget. So, Sony is at least on the hook for two of these, no matter what happens with the first one. That's a sizable investment considering that "28 Days Later" made just shy of $83 million worldwide against an $8 million budget in its day. Needless to say, this entry needs to make a whole lot more to justify its existence.