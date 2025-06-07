Jeremy Renner & Idris Elba's Zombie Movie Is A Hulu Hit 18 Years Later

Streaming charts aren't just packed with empty impressions of what movies should be like. Try as they might to devalue the currency of moviemaking with slickly hollow fare like "The Electric State," the Russo brothers and their streaming overlords are yet to completely eradicate wonder and imagination from the film industry (though Joe Russo's vision of an A.I.-driven garbage future often seems as though it's fast-approaching). For the time being at least, there's still plenty of good stuff out there, and sometimes it finds its way onto the streaming charts, right alongside the dross.

If you take a look at Hulu's charts over the first half of 2025, we've seen some great stuff popping up in the rankings, from Chloe Fineman's critically acclaimed comedy to 2025's Best Picture winner "Anora." It's not just new stuff hitting the streaming charts, either. Often we'll see forgotten, overlooked, or generally older movies re-emerge as streamers either refresh their libraries or viewers prepare for a new franchise installment. The latter occurred when fans rewatched the "Final Destination" movies ahead of the release of "Final Destination Bloodlines" and sent previous entries in the horror franchise straight to the top of the HBO Max charts. Now, another horror saga is experiencing the same streaming-age effect.

It's been more than 20 years since 2002's "28 Days Later" debuted, introducing the world to the highly contagious Rage virus, which in the film decimated society by turning humanity into a horde of highly-aggressive feral ghouls. Aside from being a surprise critical and commercial hit, Danny Boyle's celebrated pandemic/zombie horror effort launched a zombie movie renaissance and featured one of Cillian Murphy's best early roles. As such, a sequel was all but guaranteed, and in 2007 "28 Weeks Later" arrived. Though it made slightly less than the original, and wasn't quite as beloved among critics, the sequel was still a success. Now, almost two decades later, we're finally getting a third entry in the franchise, and it seems fans are preparing for its arrival with a good old rewatch, allowing "28 Weeks Later" to claim a place on the Hulu charts which not only adds yet another solid movie to the list of 2025 Hulu charters, it prevents a movie like "The Electric State" from ranking, which is pretty much a win-win.