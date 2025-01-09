28 Years Later Won't Feature Cillian Murphy After All – But What About The Other Sequels?

When last we checked in on Cillian Murphy's return to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's rage-virus-fueled franchise, we were debunking the fan theory that the 2024 Academy Award winner had signed on to appear as a zombie in "28 Years Later." Yes, the emaciated figure rising out of a field in the film's first trailer bore a slight resemblance to the actor, but this undead character is actually portrayed by the strikingly gaunt performer Angus Neill.

This knocked fans of the movies back to square one with their harmlessly wild speculation as to how Murphy would reappear as Jim in the long-awaited third installment in the series — the first since 2007's "28 Weeks Later." For some, this came as a relief; while it might be momentarily amusing to write Murphy out of the universe as a zombie, surely Jim deserves better. After all, we experienced the horror of "28 Days Later" via his WTF, just-roused-from-a-coma-to-find-myself-in-the-apocalypse perspective. If Jim's still alive all these years later, we'd like to see him be a survivor. Whether living in this reality has sharpened his wits or driven him totally nutzoid is up to Boyle and Garland, but, damn it, do right by this man.

If you're still worried about Jim's role in "28 Years Later," I have ... good news? At the very least, you can take comfort in knowing that Murphy won't be playing a zombie this time out — at least, not yet.