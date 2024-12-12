Is Cillian Murphy The Zombie In The 28 Years Later Trailer? Here's The Truth

When the "28 Years Later" trailer raced online earlier this week, viewers were eager to see how all of the film's stars figured into Danny Boyle's first full-on horror film since the original "28 Days Later." While they got a pretty good look at Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, there was one notable omission. Where the heck was 2024 Best Actor Oscar-winner and returning "28 Days Later" star Cillian Murphy?

It didn't take long for people to begin theorizing that he was, indeed, in the trailer, just not in a role that was at all expected.

As /Film reported on Tuesday, a number of hard-core fans believed Murphy briefly appeared at the one minute, 48 second mark of the trailer as a desiccated zombie. In their defense, this might explain why Murphy's name is nowhere to be seen on the film's official poster. But there were also numerous arguments to the contrary, among them being that Murphy had been snapped in leaked set photographs looking very much like himself, and that the zombie was so remarkably gaunt that there was no way Murphy could pull off that appearance short of doing what Christian Bale rather riskily did prior to shooting Brad Anderson's "The Machinist." Indeed, I took one look at the zombie and figured that it had to be an animatronic.

It wasn't an animatronic. But it wasn't Murphy either. So, who's playing that tall, thin drink of Rage-virus-infected water?