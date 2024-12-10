The 28 Years Later Trailer's Nastiest Rage Zombie Has Already Ignited A Bonkers Fan Theory

22 years later, the second sequel in the "28 Days Later" franchise, "28 Years Later," is extremely effing nigh. Fans of the sprinting, bloodthirsty, Rage-virus-riddled human beings — for the sake of clarity here, we'll begrudgingly call them zombies — introduced to us by director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have been wildly speculating for months as to how this new sequel will link up to the first film, and now their theories have actual, tangible backing. The official "28 Years Later" trailer is here!

Sony isn't about to give away the game pre-release, but this eerily effective preview, scored to a Rudyard Kipling poem used in Navy SEAL training, has already spawned one extraordinarily wild bit of conjecture. Before we dig in, though, let's do a quick recap of what we know for certain about "28 Years Later."

Judging from the trailer, Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are starring as a pair of survivors living in a seaside community somewhere in the British Isles. The Rage virus is, evidently, still spreading throughout the country, and it looks like Comer's tasked with making sure these nasty creatures don't sink their teeth into a bunch of little kids (who seem to love "Teletubbies").

While watching the trailer, you can't help but look for the numerous A-list cast members whom we know are in the movie. Obviously, we get a good, long glimpse at Comer and Taylor-Johnson, while Ralph Fiennes shows up as well. But where, oh where, is this year's Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy, who played the survivor Jim in "28 Days Later?" Nowhere to be seen as of yet, apparently. Or maybe he is in there, just not as fans expected to see him. What could this possibly mean? Oh buddy, have we got a zany theory for you!