Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor For Oppenheimer, But His Best Performance Is Actually In Breakfast On Pluto

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn't always get it right. Actually, you can count on them to just about never get it right.

This is especially true of the lead acting categories, where voters often become prisoners of the moment and vote for the buzziest and/or showiest performance. This is how Al Pacino's chilling depiction of Michael Corleone's descent into pure, dead-eyed evil in "The Godfather Part II" gets passed over in favor of Art Carney's amiable portrayal of a lonely old man hitting the road with his pet cat in "Harry and Tonto." This results in overdue Oscars, which frequently create new injustices — like Denzel Washington's bravura turn as Malcolm X losing to Al Pacino's ceaseless hoo-hahing in "Scent of a Woman," which led to Washington getting his Best Actor trophy for his (admittedly entertaining) grandstanding work in "Training Day" (which cost the late Tom Wilkinson a richly deserved win for his quietly devastating performance in "In the Bedroom").

Then there's the "they're young, they'll get theirs in time" argument. Curiously, this doesn't apply to child performances, but it does occasionally keep actors in their 20s and 30s and even 40s from winning for their best work — especially if it's their first nomination. This turns the award into a lifetime achievement honor, which occasionally results in an unforgettable Oscars broadcast moment (like Jane Fonda accepting her father Henry's first Best Actor trophy because he was too ill to attend the ceremony), but, again, someone far more deserving is probably getting the shaft.

So it's refreshing to see first-time nominee Cillian Murphy win Best Actor for a superb, prime-of-his-career performance in "Oppenheimer" — not only because he was deserving, but because he might never get a role this meaty again. Almost everything about this win feels right. Almost. If we lived in a just world, he would've triumphed 18 years ago for his finest work to date — "Breakfast On Pluto."