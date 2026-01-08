Primate Review: If You're Looking For Bloody Ape Mayhem, You've Come To The Right Place

Johannes Roberts' "Primate" is a supremely cheap and stupid movie, but those aren't necessarily criticisms. The film is about a pet chimpanzee named Ben (Miguel Torres Umba) who gets bitten by a rabid mongoose, become rabid himself, and spends one bloody night stalking and murdering — with rabid wrath — a housebound gaggle of lithe, 21-year-old vacationers. There are further details about the plot and the characters, but we know why we're here. We're here to see ape mayhem. We're here to see a man in a (convincing) chimp suit bite, pound, claw, and tear his way through several hundred pounds of human meat. At least one of Ben's victims will have his jaw forcibly ripped from his face. The jaw-ripping doesn't quite kill the victim at first, however, and they get to witness Ben idly gnaw at their freshly exposed mandible.

So, yes, in terms of ape mayhem, "Primate" delivers. After a refreshingly brief 89 minutes (with credits!), Ben has killed. This is the type of horror movie that will elicit just as many titters over the gore as ... well, I was going to say "scares," but "Primate" is more amusing than scary. It's the kind of late-Friday-night party picture that almost encourages sassy comments from a half-drunk crowd. "Primate" is hardly a good film — as stated, it's cheap and stupid — but it can certainly serve as grist for the mill of intoxicated theater-goers. It's worth mentioning that at my screening, populated by professional critics, several people were inspired to yell bons mots of the "Get her, Ben!" variety.

In short, it's a January horror movie. Furious George Goes to Hawaii. Furious George Meets a Mongoose. Furious George Tastes a Piece of Your Face. I'll be right back. I'm getting some Junior Mints.