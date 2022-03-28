Newly Minted Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Helped Create The Tusken Sign Language For The Mandalorian

Even better, Kotsur was able to play one of the Tusken Warriors himself. He appears in episode five of "The Mandalorian" as an unnamed Tusken raider scout. The actor called his connection with the show a blessing, adding, "When I was eight years old, I dreamed to be part of 'Star Wars.' Many, many years later, almost 40 years later — it is fate." According to SyFy Wire, series executive producer Dave Filoni first penned a script featuring the Tuskens using some type of signage, which led to Kotsur being hired as a consultant and eventual actor for the project.

Despite the "breakout performance" framing of his role in newly minted Best Picture winner "CODA," Kotsur has actually been acting for years. He has worked extensively in deaf theater productions, including for the Deaf West Theatre, which is working on adapting "CODA" into a musical. Along with "The Mandalorian," he's guest-starred in shows like "Scrubs" and "Criminal Minds," and has also appeared in movies, even directing the feature film "No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie."

Throughout award season, Kotsur has communicated eloquently about how meaningful deaf representation is on screen. When interviewed about his "Mandalorian" role back in 2020, the actor implored general audiences to request consistent deaf representation. "I hope that you keep telling Disney + that you want to see more sign language," he said. "I hope that the producers keep an open mind because this is just the beginning." Just the beginning, indeed. While Kotsur was sweeping the Best Supporting Actor category in pretty much every award show out there, the Tusken Raiders popped up in a second season episode of "The Mandalorian" that saw Mando once again using their specific language–thanks to Kotsur's creative work.