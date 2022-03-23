Oscar-Nominated CODA Is Getting A Musical Stage Adaptation

As of this writing, Siân Heder's 2021 film "CODA" — a remake of Éric Lartigau's 2014 French film "La Famille Bélier" — has won Best Picture at the PGA Awards and Best Adapted Screenplay at the WGA Awards. These wins come after a long string of accolades from various critical and production groups and three Academy Award nominations, with winners set to be announced on Sunday, March 27. Vegas odds have "CODA" as second likely to win Best Picture.

"CODA" tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of her family, as she assists in the family fishing business in Gloucester, MA, and dreams of going to the Berklee College of Music in order to sing in the choir. She is embarrassed by her horny parents (Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin), and is wrestling with a potential romance of her own. Her musical aspirations will eventually face practical roadblocks, as she has always been a vital part of the fishing enterprise, and she will eventually have to choose between a path her parents may not understand, and the business she's always been beholden to. It's quite a sweet film. "CODA" premiered at Sundance, and was bought by Apple TV+ for $25 million. If it wins Best Picture, it will be the first win for a streaming service.

It was announced in the Hollywood Reporter today, that "CODA" will be adapted into a stage musical by the Deaf West Theatre, Vendôme Pictures, and Pathé Films.