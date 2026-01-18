28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Biggest Unanswered Questions After That Amazing Cliffhanger

This article contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

One of the most compelling features of the "28 [insert time period here] Later" series is the way they all end with the promise of more to come. From Jim (Cillian Murphy) and company spotting their potential rescue to the Infected breaking out into Paris to Spike (Alfie Williams) being rescued by Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his gang, each installment has left proceedings hanging in a fashion that promises intriguing developments to come. While these aren't cliffhangers in the traditional sense, they raise a bunch of questions each time out.

This month's "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is no exception, as it features the long-awaited return of Murphy to the series. In this epilogue-turned-cliffhanger, Jim is shown to have a teenage daughter, Sam, whom he home schools, and the two of them seem to have a playful, loving, healthy relationship. They also have a sense of duty, as both of them rush to the aid of Spike and Kelly (Erin Kellyman) when they approach the property while being chased by Infected.

Other than the impending meeting of those four characters, however, it's uncertain what a sequel to "The Bone Temple" will look like. All we know for now is that Jim will play a major part in it, Danny Boyle will return to direct (taking over from "The Bone Temple" director Nia DaCosta), and Alex Garland will again pen the script. We also know that there are a lot of unanswered questions following this latest installment; the cliffhanger alone raises a bunch! What follows are the biggest questions left to be addressed in the conclusion of the "28 Years Later" trilogy.