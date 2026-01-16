28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Finally Explains The Rage Virus And What Comes Next

This article contains massive spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

Well over 20 years since humanity was first infected with the Rage Virus, we finally know a lot more about what it does to people and how humanity might just be able to contend with it, thanks to "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." The virus was first introduced to us in Danny Boyle's downright special zombie movie "28 Days Later" back in 2002. Last year's "28 Years Later" showed us what a world ravaged by that virus looks like nearly three decades later. In many ways, it's hopeless. But the latest entry in the franchise suggests a sliver of hope for the infected and those who must live alongside them.

"28 Years Later" ended on a truly bonkers note, with Spike (Alfie Williams) encountering Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his gang, seemingly taking him under their wing. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) was left to tend to his ever-growing Bone Temple. The sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta ("The Marvels," "Candyman") is pulling at these two different threads, which converge by the time the movie's insane climax comes about.

Dr. Kelson's portion of the first two acts sees him develop a very unique relationship with Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), the hulking alpha zombie we met in the last movie. Through dosing him with morphine and some other drugs, Kelson discovers that not only can Samson become docile, but there are traces of humanity that still reside in him, including language. This prompts Kelson to try something bold; treat the virus.

What transpires changes the entire nature of the franchise as we know it, suggesting a possible endgame by the time this trilogy wraps up.