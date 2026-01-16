28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Finally Explains The Rage Virus And What Comes Next
This article contains massive spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."
Well over 20 years since humanity was first infected with the Rage Virus, we finally know a lot more about what it does to people and how humanity might just be able to contend with it, thanks to "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." The virus was first introduced to us in Danny Boyle's downright special zombie movie "28 Days Later" back in 2002. Last year's "28 Years Later" showed us what a world ravaged by that virus looks like nearly three decades later. In many ways, it's hopeless. But the latest entry in the franchise suggests a sliver of hope for the infected and those who must live alongside them.
"28 Years Later" ended on a truly bonkers note, with Spike (Alfie Williams) encountering Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his gang, seemingly taking him under their wing. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) was left to tend to his ever-growing Bone Temple. The sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta ("The Marvels," "Candyman") is pulling at these two different threads, which converge by the time the movie's insane climax comes about.
Dr. Kelson's portion of the first two acts sees him develop a very unique relationship with Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), the hulking alpha zombie we met in the last movie. Through dosing him with morphine and some other drugs, Kelson discovers that not only can Samson become docile, but there are traces of humanity that still reside in him, including language. This prompts Kelson to try something bold; treat the virus.
What transpires changes the entire nature of the franchise as we know it, suggesting a possible endgame by the time this trilogy wraps up.
Dr. Kelson found a way to treat the Rage Virus
As Kelson explains, the Rage Virus can't be cured, but its symptoms can be treated. As the morphine is running low, he makes a last-ditch effort to mix together some various drugs that can treat Samson's "symptoms," perhaps giving him back his humanity and removing the rage within him caused by the virus. As we see early on in the movie, the Rage Virus actually makes the infected see horrific visions, which is a big part of the reason why they attack the living. It's not just blind bloodlust.
Craziest of all, Kelson's experiment works. We see that Samson, by the end of the movie, is close to human again. We see shades of the memories from his past — he's been a rage zombie for most of his life. Yet, the human side of him is still there once the symptoms of the virus have been treated. Samson, being an alpha, essentially proves that pretty much any of the infected could also be treated, if Kelson's recipe could be replicated and safely administered. Therein lies the problem.
"28 Years Later" revealed that most of the world is virus free, with the U.K. isolated and riddled with the infected. They have no contact with the outside world and would have no way of explaining to the world at large that the infection can now be treated. Within the U.K., as it exists, there's a very limited supply of medicine to allow for adequate treatment of the population. We end up with a much better understanding of how the Rage Virus functions and proof that it can be treated, but the odds are still stacked against the humans, for various reasons.
Could the third 28 Years Later movie offer up a happy ending?
The biggest problem, aside from limited resources, is the fact that Dr. Kelson dies at the hands of Jimmy at the end of the movie after reuniting with Spike. All of the knowledge about the treatment for the Rage Virus died with him. Granted, Kelson took notes and we know that Samson is still alive, but that death looms large over any hope of widespread treatment.
Cillian Murphy's return as Jim is teed up by the end of "The Bone Temple," as his return intersects with Spike and Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman), who ran off to make their own way after Jimmy Crystal was seemingly left to die. Is it possible that Spike could lead Jim to Kelson's temple and they will discover those precious notes? Is it possible that Samson will have a run in with Jim and reveal what Kelson has done? Could the pieces on the board lead to a happy ending by the end of the third movie? It's not impossible.
This franchise hasn't exactly been littered with optimism. It's all largely been very bleak and this new movie is no exception, but this deeper exploration of the Rage Virus does offer hope that hadn't previously existed within this universe. Whether Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland decide to lean into that hope or let it die remains to be seen but this movie fundamentally changes the nature of everything that's come before and what will come after.
"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is in theaters now.