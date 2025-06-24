The 28 Years Later Sequel Will Bring Back Cillian Murphy (But There's A Big Catch)

This post contains minor spoilers for "28 Years Later."

After nearly two decades, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland at long last reunited for the long-awaited "28 Years Later." That means a great many horror fans have finally been granted their wish of seeing a sequel to "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later," with even more on the way. Indeed, "28 Years Later" is but the first entry in a planned new trilogy that will eventually bring Cillian Murphy's Jim back from "28 Days Later," with the second movie having already been filmed. So, what's Jim like nearly three decades later? It seems we're going to have to wait a while to get that answer.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Boyle was asked about Murphy and when we're going to see Jim appear, as he does not play a proper role in "28 Years Later." Last year, Sony's Tom Rothman confirmed that Murphy would be back "but in a surprising way and in a way that grows." What he didn't clarify, however, is that we're not going to see him until the end of the very second movie, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta ("Candyman") and titled "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." Here's what Boyle had to say about the matter:

"I've seen a rough cut of Nia DaCosta's film, 'The Bone Temple,' and he is introduced beautifully at the end of that film. And that obviously leads you, in the way that you'll probably realize that Jimmy is going to be a huge part of the second movie, having been introduced in the coda of the first movie. Likewise, Cillian will be a huge part of the third movie."

In other words, it seems Jim won't be showing up fully until the end of "The Bone Temple," which is slated to reach theaters in January 2026. As of this writing, though, there's no guarantee that we're going to see that third movie Boyle is talking about.