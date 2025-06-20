28 Years Later Reveals What Happened To The Rest Of The World (And It's Not What You'd Expect)

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "28 Years Later." Read at your own risk.

There's one moment in "28 Days Later" that sparks a different kind of fear if you're quick enough to see it. In the final act of the 2002 horror, Jim (Cillian Murphy) tries to outrun an unhinged platoon of soldiers when he takes a tumble, landing on his back and looking up at the sky. Amid the chaos, the former bike messenger spots a contrail as an airplane flies overhead, confirming a shocking realization for our hero – the world has moved on without the rage-riddled U.K., which has been left to die alongside its infected inhabitants. No help is coming for the remnants of humanity on this island, and if it did, it would be purely by chance.

Now the scary, gruesome, and surprisingly emotional "28 Years Later" is here and the threequel confirms that nothing has changed and that the British Isles are inhospitable environments that no one intends to visit. It's only when a stranded outsider crosses paths with Spike (Alfie Williams) that we see just how alarmingly normal the rest of the planet has remained. Coming to the rescue of a young boy and his mother, Isla (Jodie Comer), is Erik Sundqvist (Edvin Ryding), a Swedish soldier, who blows the youngster's mind with tales of the internet, next-day deliveries (implied to be via Amazon, though never directly stated as such), and botox. While this might create a brief moment of levity, it takes the previously mentioned moment from the original film and expands it to even greater unsettling lengths. The question is: how far will this discovery of a country being ostracized be taken in the future?