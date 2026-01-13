28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review: The Horror Series Goes In Exciting New Directions With A Gruesome Sequel

When I saw Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" in early 2025, I was impressed ... at first. Returning to the series they started with "28 Days Later," Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland crafted a surprisingly emotional horror saga that focused on the inevitability of death and grief. "28 Years Later" unleashed plenty of gore and terror, but it was also uniquely reflective and hauntingly beautiful in its own way.

And then the bonkers ending nearly ruined everything.

In its final minutes, "28 Years Later" drastically changed its tone and unleashed a gang of goofballs dressed like notorious UK media personality and accused sex offender Jimmy Savile. These characters clashed terribly with everything that had come before, doing backflips and karate kicks and feeling like they had been teleported in from a completely different film. It didn't quite destroy everything that came before it, but it came pretty damn close. "Oh no," I thought. "If this is meant to set up the next film, I'm not so sure I'm interested in the next film."

Well, the next film, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," is here, and I'm thrilled to admit my worries were for naught. Taking over for Boyle, director Nia DaCosta (working with another script by Garland) has created a violent, energetic, impressive sequel that advances the story to unexpected places. It's not quite as thoughtful as what Boyle and Garland pulled off in "28 Years Later," but it's a hell of a lot of fun. Although there's so much unflinching brutality and gore that "fun" might not be the right word. Then again, there's a scene where Ralph Fiennes dances around to an Iron Maiden song. What's that if not fun?