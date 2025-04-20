Sinners' Jack O'Connell Is The Best I Am Legend Villain We Never Had

All great vampire movies have some bloodstains left behind by the great genre entries of the past, and "Sinners" is no different. It carries the sharp-toothed tension of the likes of "30 Days of Night" and "From Dusk till Dawn," with writer-director Ryan Coogler also bringing a welcome dose of originality with his eardrum-infesting entry. What's perhaps the biggest and almost bittersweet surprise about "Sinners," however, is in his main vampire antagonist, Remmick, played by the unsettling Jack O'Connell.

Advertisement

Firstly, there's nothing bad to highlight about O'Connell's performance. In fact, we dare say there's not enough of this toothy gatecrasher who rocks up at Smoke and Stack's (Michael B. Jordan) new juke joint. However, deep-cut fans of the fanged variety might find Remmick's tactics strongly reminiscent of a literary vampiric villain by the name of Ben Cortman. A vampire from a different time and of a more scientific origin, Ben is the foil to Robert Neville, the lone protagonist of Richard Matheson's beloved sci-fi horror classic, "I Am Legend." The novella has been adapted for the screen a few times, but the best known movie (and the only one to share a title with the source material) is 2007's "I Am Legend," starring Will Smith. Unlike the vampires in the original novel, the monsters in that movie are feral and voiceless, so there's no Ben Cortman.

Advertisement

"Sinners" highlights what a missed opportunity that was. With every clever tactic and every charming bit of persuasion Remmick uses to tempt the Smokestack twins and their friends out of the juke joint, he highlights what was missing from the 2007 film. Fortunately, it's something that could be explored in the planned "I Am Legend" sequel.