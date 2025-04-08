Michael B. Jordan's I Am Legend 2 Character Revealed By Will Smith

Very soon, Michael B. Jordan will be working a double shift taking on vampires in Ryan Coogler's new horror action movie, "Sinners," which following first reactions, is already being labeled one of the best films of 2025. For Jordan, it'll make for a great warm-up, given that he'll be taking on beasties not too dissimilar from creatures of the night alongside Will Smith in that "I Am Legend" sequel, which we still can't believe is happening.

As it turns out, though, a follow-up film wasn't always on the cards. As Smith explained during an appearance on "Drink Champs," the film's original writer, Akiva Goldsman, had another story in mind initially. "What we were gonna do was the prequel, so we were going to go back and do the prequel," explained Smith. "And [Akiva Goldsman] was like, 'but wait, what if we make a new version from the alternate ending, where your character is still alive, and you know, Michael B. Jordan's character currently is the head of a new settlement.'"

While seeing these two talents share the screen together does make for a compelling pitch, it still feels like there are a lot of plot threads that need tying up. This includes not only addressing the gap in time between the first and second films but also the ending that some audiences may still not have seen after 18 years.

