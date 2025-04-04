Sinners First Reactions Tease One Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2025

Ryan Coogler has been on a roll since he burst onto the scene with "Fruitvale Station" in 2013, and he's developed a rapport with Michael B. Jordan that's akin to Martin Scorsese's collaborations with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Sinners" looks set to continue his hot streak, and some people believe that the director has made a statement with his first foray into horror.

Advertisement

"Ryan Coogler has solidified his place as one of the greats (more than he already has) with #Sinners. As good as you think it's going to be, it's better. Scary, SEXY, and social commentary with a hell of a bite," /Film critic BJ Colangelo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), while adding that audiences should check this one out on the big screen.

A similar view was echoed by The Mary Sue's assistant editor Rachel Leishman, who believes that "Sinners" could go on to be regarded as one of the most memorable vampire flicks of all time. "I can talk about #Sinners now! Holy s**t! I sat up on the edge of my seat at one point and cannot stop thinking about it. Truly a masterpiece and Ryan Coolger is doing it like none other," as she put it.

Advertisement

That said, while Coogler deserves heaps of praise for bringing "Sinners" to life, The AU Review's Peter Gray believes that the cast also deserves some recognition for their performances in the film, writing: "Michael B. Jordan is superb, Jack O'Connell enjoyably unsettling, Hailee Steinfed a minx in the best way. Gory, horny, relevant."

Overall, it seems that most everyone is pleased with Coogler's latest effort so far. Of course, audiences will get to make up their own minds about the movie when it bites its way into theaters on April 18, 2025.