Return To Silent Hill Is Taking Its Inspiration From The Best Video Game In The Franchise

Prior to the immense success of television shows like "The Last of Us" and "Fallout," many audiences felt that video game adaptations were cursed. There were plenty of quick cash grabs and bizarre attempts at movie adaptations that just didn't work throughout the years, but one secret standout is the 2006 Christophe Gans film "Silent Hill." Based on the Konami video game series of the same name, "Silent Hill" follows a mother (Radha Mitchell) who goes into the uniquely haunted town of Silent Hill to try and rescue her adopted daughter, Heather (Jodelle Ferland). While the film isn't super accurate to the story from the games, it does capture the mood and some of the themes and completely nails the aesthetic, which can be half the battle with video game titles as visually recognizable as "Silent Hill." There's just nothing quite like its grungy industrial meat locker vibe and its delightfully disturbing monsters, though the follow-up film from writer and director M. J. Bassett, "Silent Hill: Revelation," really didn't live up to its predecessor in any way.

The first "Silent Hill" failed at the box office but won over a cult following. Now, thankfully, Gans is getting another shot at the franchise with the upcoming film "Return to Silent Hill." And better yet, fans who felt burned by "Revelations" or even the first film have something to look forward to — "Return" will be based on the best and most beloved game in the franchise.