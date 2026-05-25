Obsession Did Something At The Box Office No Horror Movie Has Done Before

Director Curry Barker's "Obsession" is in the midst of making history at the box office. Despite the fact that a new "Star Wars" movie hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend, one could argue that Barker's low-budget horror sensation is the bigger story. On its second weekend in theaters, the young filmmaker's movie did something no other horror flick has done before.

Released by Focus Features, "Obsession" earned $23.9 million over the weekend, with that number growing to north of $30 million when accounting for the Monday holiday. That was good enough to give it the number two spot behind "The Mandalorian and Grogu" ($82 million three-day/$102 million four-day). Even though "The Mandalorian and Grogu" left critics divided, it was always going to be the number one movie by a wide margin.

"Obsession" climbing to the number two spot is wildly impressive. For one, that $23.9 million figure represents a 39% increase from the movie's opening weekend. That has never happened for any horror movie that opened on 2,000 or more screens that I can find in recorded box office history. The only times anything close to that has happened outside of the month of December at all was in 2016 with "Mother's Day" ($8.3 million opening/$11 million second weekend) and the controversial Summer 2023 hit that was "Sound of Freedom" ($14 million opening/$27 million second weekend).

Put simply, word of mouth for this movie has been through the roof. It's the kind of buzz no studio can buy. It's genuine, and it's been profoundly effective. /Film's BJ Colangelo called "Obsession" a "confident crowd-pleaser" in her review, but that may've been a bit of an understatement, looking at the current numbers.