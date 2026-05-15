How Obsession Found The Perfect Actress For Nikki [Exclusive]

The result of Curry Barker and Inde Navarette's efforts with Nikki is the most singular horror character in a long while. In my opinion, you'd have to go all the way back to Linda Blair in "The Exorcist" or Sissy Spacek in "Carrie" for a comparison. Nikki isn't a riff on a well-established archetype like, say, Art the Clown is. Instead, she's neither supernatural nor wholly normal. So much of why she's disturbing is that both Barker and Navarrette let her be so human. As Barker explained, he wanted to emphasize the reality of the situation:

"It's the fine line of like, 'Okay, fine. The magic is real. Let's move past that.' Now I get to tell a story about a girl who's insanely obsessed with a guy to the point where she'll do crazy things and exploring that and kind of forgetting that it's a result of magic. And yeah, you've got these supernatural elements of her popping back into her body, which was really fun to play with, but I also wanted to lean into just a crazy girlfriend instead of leaning into demonic possessed, 'I'm going to kill you,' like a robotic thing."

In other words, "Obsession" never stops reminding Bear — and us — that Nikki is not a monster or some other entity, but is a real woman whose psyche and personality are being torn asunder. Navarrette's performance is so disturbing because Nikki is simultaneously a version of herself and not herself at all. It's a dissonance that on paper might sound impossible to play, but Navarrette makes it look distressingly possible. For that alone, she deserves to be considered when awards start getting handed out next year. Voters, ignore her at your peril.

"Obsession" is in theaters now.