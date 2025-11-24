Sissy Spacek Went Full Method Actor To Land Her Iconic '70s Horror Role In Carrie

Stephen King reached a new milestone in September 2025, overtaking Agatha Christie to become the author with the second-most screen adaptations behind William Shakespeare. To date, there has been over 100 movies and TV series based on the Maine author's works, resulting in some all-time classics like "The Shining" (although King hates it), "The Dead Zone," "Misery," and "The Shawshank Redemption." But for all the Stephen King stories we've seen on our screens over the decades, one of the very best adaptations was also the first: Brian De Palma's "Carrie," which was incidentally based on King's first novel. At its heart is an iconic horror role that Sissy Spacek went full Method to land.

"Carrie," of course, is a coming-of-age drama with a dark supernatural twist. Spacek stars as Carrie White, a painfully shy teenager who suffers daily at the hands of her fanatically religious mother Margaret (Piper Laurie) and the spiteful bullies at her high school. Gradually, she comes to realize she has telekinetic powers, which emerge in full and frightening force when her tormentors play a cruel prank on prom night to humiliate her in front of the entire school.

King originally started "Carrie" as a short story to experiment with writing a female character, and he only reluctantly fleshed it out into a novel after his wife rescued an early draft from the trash. Once it was published, the book became a paperback best-seller, and De Palma was among its admirers, encouraging United Artists to quickly pick up the film rights in the ensuing bidding war. But although De Palma knew Spacek personally, he had another actor in mind for the lead role at first.