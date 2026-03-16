Amy Madigan's Weapons Oscar Win Is The First Of Its Kind Since 1992

Actors have won Oscars for horror movies in the past, but it isn't exactly a regular occurrence. The genre has long been overlooked at the ceremony, so Amy Madigan being among the 2026 Oscar winners for her performance as the evil Aunt Gladys in "Weapons" is notable. What's more, it marks the first time since 1992 that a performer has won an Academy Award for playing a villain in a horror movie.

The last time this happened was for Anthony Hopkins' outing as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs" — one of the best horror films of the 1990s. In this one, Hopkins plays a cannibal who enjoys eating people's livers with fava beans and a nice Chianti, and his performance is utterly chilling. Coincidentally, Robert De Niro was also nominated for his demented performance in Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear," and then horror villain performances were ignored by the awards body in the years that followed.

Now is a great time to bring the trend back. Madigan's performance as a child-stealing witch in "Weapons" is an all-timer, made all the more impressive by the fact that she is barely in the film. Hopkins' performance in "The Silence of the Lambs" also showed that less is more when it comes to horror. So, in a way, Madigan is a fitting choice to follow in Hopkins' footsteps on the Oscars' stage. With that in mind, let's find out what Madigan had to say about her win.