Amy Madigan's Weapons Oscar Win Is The First Of Its Kind Since 1992
Actors have won Oscars for horror movies in the past, but it isn't exactly a regular occurrence. The genre has long been overlooked at the ceremony, so Amy Madigan being among the 2026 Oscar winners for her performance as the evil Aunt Gladys in "Weapons" is notable. What's more, it marks the first time since 1992 that a performer has won an Academy Award for playing a villain in a horror movie.
The last time this happened was for Anthony Hopkins' outing as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs" — one of the best horror films of the 1990s. In this one, Hopkins plays a cannibal who enjoys eating people's livers with fava beans and a nice Chianti, and his performance is utterly chilling. Coincidentally, Robert De Niro was also nominated for his demented performance in Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear," and then horror villain performances were ignored by the awards body in the years that followed.
Now is a great time to bring the trend back. Madigan's performance as a child-stealing witch in "Weapons" is an all-timer, made all the more impressive by the fact that she is barely in the film. Hopkins' performance in "The Silence of the Lambs" also showed that less is more when it comes to horror. So, in a way, Madigan is a fitting choice to follow in Hopkins' footsteps on the Oscars' stage. With that in mind, let's find out what Madigan had to say about her win.
Amy Madigan comments on 2026 Oscar win
This year's Best Actress in a Supporting Role category was stacked. Amy Madigan was up against Elle Fanning ("Sentimental Value"), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ("Sentimental Value"), Wumni Mosaku ("Sinners"), and Teyana Taylor ("One Battle After Another"), all of whom are deserving in their own right. Still, it's great to see a horror villain walk away with the accolade, and Madigan's speech was as entertaining as her performance in "Weapons." In her own words:
"This is great. I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say as I was shaving my legs — I've got pants on, I don't need to worry about that."
Madigan also gave a shout-out to her family and dogs, which is more wholesome than anything her character does in "Weapons." After terrifying us as Aunt Gladys — who isn't what you'd call a loving family person — it's nice to see Madigan show off her regular human side again. Let's hope the Academy doesn't make us wait another 34 years to see them celebrate such a fantastic performance by a horror villain.