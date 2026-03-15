2026 Oscar Winners: The Complete List (Updated Live)
Hollywood's biggest night has arrived, and we've got the full list of 2026 Oscars winners straight from the live broadcast of the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
ABC and Hulu broadcast and streamed the live event featuring the Oscar-nominated actors, directors, writers, and all the talented individuals who brought us movies like "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," "Weapons," "Hamnet," "Frankenstein," "KPop Demon Hunters," "Avatar: Fire & Ash," "Sentimental Value," "Frankenstein," and so many more.
To keep up with everyone taking home the little golden man, we've rounded up all the 2026 Oscars winners as they were announced live. Which movie took home the coveted Best Picture? Did Ryan Coogler or Paul Thomas Anderson win Best Director? Who walked away with Best Actor and Best Actress? Did "KPop Demon Hunters" truly become golden?
Here's the complete 2026 Oscars winners list! (WINNERS APPEAR IN BOLD!)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
"Blue Moon"
"It Was Just An Accident"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners" – WINNER
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another" – WINNER
"Train Dreams"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
Live-Action Short Film
"Butcher's Stain"
"A Friend of Dorothy"
"Jane Austen's Period Drama"
"The Singers" – WINNER (Tied, pictured right)
"Two People Exchanging Saliva" – WINNER (Tied, pictured left)
Casting
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another" – WINNER
"The Secret Agent"
"Sinners"
Makeup and Hairstyling
"Frankenstein" – WINNER
"Kokuho"
"Sinners"
"The Smashing Machine"
"The Ugly Stepsister"
Costume Design
"Avatar: Fire & Ash"
"Frankenstein" – WINNER
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
Animated Short Film
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
"The Girl Who Cried Pearls" - WINNER
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
Animated Feature Film
"Arco"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters" – WINNER
"Little Amélie or The Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons" – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
Best Picture
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Directing
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
Cinematography
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Music (Original Score)
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Documentary Feature Film
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
Editing
"F1"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
International Feature Film
"The Secret Agent"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sirat"
"The Voice of Hind Rajab"
Documentary Short Film
"All the Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only with a Camera: the Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: 'Were and Gone'"
"The Devil is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
Music (Original Song)
"Dear Me," from "Diane Warren: Relentless"
"Golden," from "KPop Demon Hunters"
"I Lied to You," from "Sinners"
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," from "Viva Verdi!"
"Train Dreams," from "Train Dreams"
Production Design
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Sound
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Sirāt"
Visual Effects
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"Jurassic World Rebirth"
"The Lost Bus"
"Sinners"