2026 Oscar Winners: The Complete List (Updated Live)

By Ethan Anderton
An Oscars trophy surrounded by shots from Sinners, KPop Demon Hunters, Weapons, Hamnet, Avatar: Fire & Ash, and One Battle After Another Static Media

Hollywood's biggest night has arrived, and we've got the full list of 2026 Oscars winners straight from the live broadcast of the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. 

ABC and Hulu broadcast and streamed the live event featuring the Oscar-nominated actors, directors, writers, and all the talented individuals who brought us movies like "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," "Weapons," "Hamnet," "Frankenstein," "KPop Demon Hunters," "Avatar: Fire & Ash," "Sentimental Value," "Frankenstein," and so many more.

To keep up with everyone taking home the little golden man, we've rounded up all the 2026 Oscars winners as they were announced live. Which movie took home the coveted Best Picture? Did Ryan Coogler or Paul Thomas Anderson win Best Director? Who walked away with Best Actor and Best Actress? Did "KPop Demon Hunters" truly become golden? 

Here's the complete 2026 Oscars winners list! (WINNERS APPEAR IN BOLD!)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Ryan Coogler directing a scene in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Blue Moon"

"It Was Just An Accident"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners" – WINNER

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Paul Thomas Anderson in an interview for One Battle After Another Warner Bros.

"Bugonia"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another" – WINNER

"Train Dreams"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another Warner Bros.

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" – WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Live-Action Short Film

Shots from Two People Exchanging Saliva and The Singers in a split image PLACEHOLDER

"Butcher's Stain"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

"The Singers" – WINNER (Tied, pictured right)

"Two People Exchanging Saliva" – WINNER (Tied, pictured left)

Casting

Leonardo DiCaprio bowing to Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another Warner Bros.

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another" – WINNER

"The Secret Agent"

"Sinners"

Makeup and Hairstyling

Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster in the woods Netflix

"Frankenstein" – WINNER

"Kokuho"

"Sinners"

"The Smashing Machine"

"The Ugly Stepsister"

Costume Design

Mia Goth in a red dress in Frankenstein Netflix

"Avatar: Fire & Ash"

"Frankenstein" – WINNER

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sinners"

Animated Short Film

The titular girl in The Girl who Cried Pearls PLACEHOLDER

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls" - WINNER

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters Golden performance Netflix

"Arco"

"Elio"

"KPop Demon Hunters" – WINNER

"Little Amélie or The Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan in Weapons Warner Bros. Pictures

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons" – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best Picture

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Directing

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Actor in a Leading Role

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Actress in a Leading Role

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Cinematography

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Music (Original Score)

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Bugonia"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Documentary Feature Film

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Editing

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"F1"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

International Feature Film

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"The Secret Agent"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirat"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Documentary Short Film

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"All the Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only with a Camera: the Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: 'Were and Gone'"

"The Devil is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

Music (Original Song)

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Dear Me," from "Diane Warren: Relentless"

"Golden," from "KPop Demon Hunters"

"I Lied to You," from "Sinners"

"Sweet Dreams of Joy," from "Viva Verdi!"

"Train Dreams," from "Train Dreams"

Production Design

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Sound

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirāt"

Visual Effects

PLACEHOLDER PLACEHOLDER

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

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