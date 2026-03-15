2026 Oscar Winners: The Complete List (Updated Live)

Hollywood's biggest night has arrived, and we've got the full list of 2026 Oscars winners straight from the live broadcast of the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

ABC and Hulu broadcast and streamed the live event featuring the Oscar-nominated actors, directors, writers, and all the talented individuals who brought us movies like "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," "Weapons," "Hamnet," "Frankenstein," "KPop Demon Hunters," "Avatar: Fire & Ash," "Sentimental Value," "Frankenstein," and so many more.

To keep up with everyone taking home the little golden man, we've rounded up all the 2026 Oscars winners as they were announced live. Which movie took home the coveted Best Picture? Did Ryan Coogler or Paul Thomas Anderson win Best Director? Who walked away with Best Actor and Best Actress? Did "KPop Demon Hunters" truly become golden?

Here's the complete 2026 Oscars winners list! (WINNERS APPEAR IN BOLD!)