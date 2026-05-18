Obsession's Box Office Win Cements A New Trend For Horror

Ever since theaters opened their doors to the public again after the quarantine era of the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2020 and early 2021, horror has helped anchor the box office. What's interesting is that, in many cases, original horror has moved the needle, serving as one of the only genres where original ideas can reliably thrive. "Obsession," the new film from director Curry Barker, is the latest example. Moreover, it's a case of another trend that's emerging in Hollywood and will only be amplified in the coming years.

Hailing from Focus Features and Blumhouse, "Obsession" opened to an estimated $16.1 million domestically this past weekend. While it had to settle for third place behind "Michael" ($26.1 million) and the previous reigning box office champ "The Devil Wears Prada 2" ($18 million), the acclaimed horror flick performed beyond its pre-release estimates, which had it doing around $15 million at the very high end.

What's more, Barker's movie also added a reported $7 million overseas, giving it a $23.1 million global start. The film was produced for less than $1 million, with Focus buying the rights for a reported $14 million. Some scenes had to be cut from "Obsession" to avoid an NC-17 rating, but those cuts now look very wise as this is shaping up to be a huge winner for all involved. The movie carries a stellar 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rare-for-horror A- CinemaScore, which suggests word of mouth will be quite good. Writing for /Film, BJ Colangelo called "Obsession" a "confident crowd-pleaser" in her review.

It's just the latest example of a filmmaker who made the jump from YouTube to legitimate, undeniable success at the box office, specifically via the horror genre. That's a growing trend that Hollywood can't (and almost certainly won't) ignore.