First Reactions To A24's Backrooms Movie Have Critics United

One of the most anticipated horror movies of 2026 is almost upon us. A24's "Backrooms" brings a viral internet sensation to the big screen and serves as the feature directorial debut of visual effects prodigy Kane Parsons, who previously turned the concept of hypothetical liminal spaces of unending rooms and hallways into a much-celebrated YouTube web series.

Details about the film have so far been as elusive and secretive as the titular backrooms themselves. However, we know that the movie centers on Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve, who's fresh off scoring her first acting Oscar nod for "Sentimental Value"), a therapist who goes to an otherworldly dimension in search of her missing patient Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Mark Duplass also appears in the film, as do Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking"). So far, though, the trailers have revealed pretty much nothing about the movie other than it looks creepy as hell, a smart move that worked wonders for Neon's incredible marketing campaign for "Longlegs."