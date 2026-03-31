A24's Backrooms Trailer Brings The Creepy Viral Phenomenon To Terrifying Life

A24 will soon plunge us all into a terrifying liminal space from which there's no escape, and we couldn't be more excited. A new trailer for "Backrooms," the movie based on the creepy, viral internet sensation, has arrived and it teases one of the most interesting horror films of 2026.

Thus far, "Backrooms" has remained almost as mysterious as the nightmarish realm itself. We know that Kane Parsons, the VFX animator responsible for the "Backrooms" webseries, is directing and that the film will star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass, alongside relative newcomers Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking"). The June 26, 2025 issue of Production Weekly also provided some insight with a brief synopsis for the film: "After her patient disappears into a strange dimension beyond reality a therapist is forced to brave the unknown in order to bring him back alive." The official A24 page for the movie contained an even shorter synopsis: "A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom."

Then, in February 2026, we got a better look at the upcoming horror when A24 released the first "Backrooms" teaser. As intriguing as that teaser was, it still didn't reveal too much about what we can expect in terms of story — a smart move on A24's part which seemingly confirms the studio is following the example set by Neon's "Longlegs" and its genius marketing campaign. Now, the first full trailer for the film has arrived, and it should have you eager to noclip into A24's liminal space.