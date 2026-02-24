Backrooms Trailer: The Viral Internet Sensation Is Now An A24 Horror Movie

Watch your step when you're wandering in unfamiliar locations or you might end up in... the Backrooms. An urban legend born out of internet culture (specifically, photos of eerily empty buildings posted to image boards), the Backrooms are hypothetical liminal spaces made up of an impossibly unending collection of rooms and hallways. Horror movies like "Relic" and "Cube" have experimented with similar concepts, but now the Backrooms are getting their own dedicated film from beloved indie studio A24.

"Backrooms" is the feature directorial debut of young visual effects prodigy Kane Parsons, who previously developed the concept into a "Backrooms" webseries for YouTube. He was hired by A24 to direct the feature film when he was just 17 years old (he's now 20), with Robert Patino and Will Soodik writing the screenplay. Speaking to Dazed in 2024, Parsons characterized liminal spaces as "not like a living room or a library, but a gas station that you park at momentarily while you're going across the country ... spaces that are just there to conjoin other spaces."

The film's cast is led by seasoned acting veterans like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass, with young up and comers Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking") also starring. Check out the first trailer for A24's "Backrooms" above.